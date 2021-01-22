Bears Promoting Sean Desai To Defensive Coordinator

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Bears are promoting Sean Desai to defensive coordinator, replacing Chuck Pagano, who retired last week.

The Bears interviewed some external candidates including former Cardinals and Giants DC James Bettcher, Cowboys senior defensive assistant George Edwards and Colts DB Coach Jonathan Gannon for the job.

However, Desai and Bears DL coach Jay Rodgers were reportedly under serious consideration for the job and it appears as though they felt Desai was the best fit to lead their defense from here.

Desai, 37, began his coaching career at Temple back in 2006 as a defensive and special teams coach. He later became the assistant director of football operations at the University of Miami.

After one year at Boston College, the Bears hired Desai as a quality control coach. He was later promoted to their safeties coach for the 2019 season.