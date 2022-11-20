Bears QB Justin Fields Suffered Left Shoulder Injury

According to Kevin Fishbain, Bears QB Justin Fields was carted off for an evaluation of his left shoulder following the loss to the Falcons on Sunday.

Fields, 23, was selected in the first round of the 2021 draft by the Bears. Chicago traded up with the Giants to get Fields and parted with their 2022 first-round pick in the process.

Fields signed a four-year rookie deal worth $18,871,956 with a signing bonus of $11,085,059. The Bears will have a fifth-year option to pick up on him in 2024.

In 2021, Fields has appeared in 11 games and completed 59.8 percent of his passes for 1,489 yards, 12 touchdowns, and seven interceptions. He has also rushed 104 times for 749 yards (7.2 YPC) and six touchdowns.

We will have an update on Fields as soon as it becomes available.