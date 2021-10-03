Bears RB David Montgomery Believed To Have Hyperextended Knee, More Tests Tomorrow

Bears RB David Montgomery suffered a knee injury during the fourth quarter of their Week 4 game against the Lions.

Ian Rapoport reports that the initial belief is that Montgomery suffered a hyperextended knee that did not lead to a major knee injury.

Montgomery is still expected to undergo more tests including an MRI on Monday.

Montgomery, 24, was drafted by the Bears in the third round out of Iowa State in 2019. He is currently in the third year of his four-year rookie contract worth $4.015 million.

In 2021, Montgomery has appeared four games for the Bears and rushed 46 times for 203 yards (4.4 YPC) and one touchdown.

We will have more news on Montgomery as it becomes available.