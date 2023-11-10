Bears Re-Sign DB Greg Stroman Jr. To Practice Squad

The Chicago Bears announced they’ve re-signed DB Greg Stroman Jr. to the practice squad on Friday.

Stroman, 27, was drafted by Washington in the seventh round out of Virginia Tech in 2018. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $2.5 million rookie deal when Washington released him during training camp.

Stroman was a member of the Bills’ practice squad before being let go by the team. The Bears later added him to their practice squad and signed him to a futures deal back in Jauary. He’s bounced on and off Chicago’s practice squad this season.

In 2023, Stroman has appeared in seven games and recorded 19 tackles, one sack, three tackles for loss, one interception, and one pass defense.