Bears Re-Sign Five Players

The Bears announced on Wednesday they have re-signed five players: OL Alex Bars, LB Josh Woods, OLB James Vaughters, RB Ryan Nall and TE J.P. Holtz.

We have re-signed exclusive rights free agents Alex Bars, Josh Woods, James Vaughters, Ryan Nall & J.P. Holtz. Welcome back, guys! 🐻⬇️@Hyundai | #DaBears https://t.co/2Rqu7n3R94 — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) March 3, 2021

All five were pending exclusive rights free agents, per the team. The signing of Nall had previously been reported.

Exclusive rights free agents are players with fewer than three accrued seasons and an expiring deal. They can be tendered with the league minimum based on their year of service and are not allowed to negotiate with other teams.

Nall, 25, wound up going undrafted out of Oregon State back in 2018. He later agreed to a $1.71 million contract with the Bears, but was cut loose coming out of the preseason.

Chicago re-signed Nall to their practice squad and brought him back on a futures contract for 2019. However, he was once again among their roster cuts at the start of the season. He landed on the practice squad and was promoted later in the season.

In 2020, Nall appeared in all 16 games for the Bears, rushing three times for zero yards and catching eight passes for 67 yards and a touchdown.