Bears Re-Sign OL Aviante Collins To Practice Squad

The Chicago Bears officially re-signed OL Aviante Collins to their practice squad on Monday.

Here’s the Bears updated practice squad:

LB Micah Baskerville DL Travis Bell FB Robert Burns TE Stephen Carlson LB DeMarquis Gates DL Jalen Harris OL Roy Mbaeteka (International) WR Nsimba Webster DB Kendall Williamson OL Bill Murray LB Daniel Hardy G Matt Farniok DB Christian Matthew WR Collin Johnson QB Trace McSorley DB Joejuan Williams OL Aviante Collins

Collins, 30, wound up going undrafted out of TCU back in 2017. He later signed on with the Vikings and made the roster his first two seasons.

Since then, Collins has been on and off of the Vikings’ practice squad until landing with the Steelers on a futures deal for the 2021 season. Pittsburgh cut him during the preseason and he wound up joining the Cowboys’ practice squad.

The Bears signed Collins to contract this summer and he was later added to their practice squad.

In 2023, Collins has appeared in one game for the Bears.