Bears Re-Signing P Pat O’Donnell To One-Year Deal

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that the Bears are re-signing P Pat O’Donnell to a one-year contract.

The Bears have wasted little getting their specials unit in order after re-signing K Cairo Santos to a three-year extension and now bringing back O’Connell.

O’Donnell, 30, is a former sixth-round pick of the Bears back in 2014. He finished out his four-year, $2,325,308 contract with the Bears before returning to Chicago on a one-year contract.

O’Donnell later agreed to a two-year, $4 million contract in 2019. He was once again in line to be an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

In 2020, O’Donnell appeared in all 16 games for the Bears and totaled 2,924 punt yards on 64 attempts (45.7 percent), which includes 28 downed inside the 20-yard line.