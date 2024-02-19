Bears Received Trade Inquiries For Justin Fields At Senior Bowl

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer says staffers for the Chicago Bears were asked by other teams at the Senior Bowl about the asking price for QB Justin Fields in a trade.

Breer notes the Bears weren’t shopping Fields but they did have conversations that helped them get an idea of what he’d fetch in a trade.

Right now the front office and coaching staff are in intensive meetings to formulate a plan for the offseason. Breer writes the goal for Chicago is to have that in place going into the week of the Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.

With nearly the whole league in one place, the Combine is a big week for offseason business. Last year, the Bears negotiated the bulk of the trade with the Panthers involving the No. 1 overall pick at the Combine before finalizing it afterward.

The Bears have given no official word one way or the other, but most of the league expects them to trade Fields and use the No. 1 pick on USC QB Caleb Williams as things stand right now.

It’s worth noting the Bears will need to decide on Fields’ fifth-year option by this coming May, which would guarantee him $21.978 million in 2025. Fields, 24, was selected in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft by the Bears. Chicago traded up to No. 15 overall with the Giants to get Fields and parted with their 2022 first-round pick in the process.

He signed a four-year rookie deal worth $18,871,956 with a signing bonus of $11,085,059. The Bears will have a fifth-year option to pick up on him in 2024 worth $21.978 million guaranteed for the 2025 season.

In 2023, Fields appeared in 13 games for the Bears and completed 61.4 percent of his pass attempts for 2,562 yards, 16 touchdowns and nine interceptions. He also rushed 124 times for 657 yards and four touchdowns.

We’ll have more on the Bears and Fields as the news is available.