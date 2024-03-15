Bears Release DL Roy Mbaeteka

The Chicago Bears announced Friday that they’ve released DL Roy Mbaeteka.

#Bears roster move:

We have released OL Roy Mbaeteka. — Bears Communications (@BearsPR) March 15, 2024

Mbaeteka, 24, wound up signing on with the Giants back in 2022 as an international pathway player. He was later waived during the preseason.

From there, Mbaeteka was on and off of the Giants’ practice squad before signing a three-year, $2.6 million contract with the Bears last year. He was waived coming out of the preseason and spent the year on Chicago’s practice squad.

The Bears opted to bring Mbaeteka back on a futures contract this past January.

Mbaeteka has yet to appear in an NFL game.