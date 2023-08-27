Bears Release QB P.J. Walker

Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports reports that the Chicago Bears have released veteran QB P.J. Walker on Sunday as they work to cut their roster down to 53 players by Tuesday.

This, of course, means that undrafted rookie Tyson Bagent has won the backup job behind Justin Fields.

Walker, 28, originally signed with the Colts as an undrafted free agent out of Temple in 2017. He spent two years on Indianapolis’ practice squad before being waived prior to the 2019 season.

Walker played for the Houston Roughnecks of the XFL in the spring of 2020. Carolina then signed him to a two-year deal following the XFL’s dissolution. Walker joined the Bears this past March.

In 2022, Walker appeared in six games for the Panthers and completed 59.4 percent of his passes for 731 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions.