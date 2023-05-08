Bears Waive Three Players

According to Aaron Wilson, the Bears are releasing three players including OL Nick Amoah, S Justin Broiles, and TE Damien Caffrey.
The Bears are making room for some of their recent additions including:
- TE Stephen Carlson
- EDGE D’Anthony Jones
- OL Josh Lugg
- DB Bralen Trahan
Broiles, 24, wound up going undrafted out of Oklahoma a few weeks ago. He later agreed to a rookie contract with the Bears.
During his five-year college career, Broiles appeared in 48 games and recorded 174 tackles, three interceptions, and two fumble recoveries.
