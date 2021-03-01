Bears Releasing CB Buster Skrine

Adam Schefter reports that the Bears are releasing veteran CB Buster Skrine.

Skrine, 31, is a former fifth-round pick by the Browns in the 2011 NFL Draft. He finished his four-year rookie contract with Cleveland and signed a four-year deal with the Jets in 2015. He finished his deal with New York and was entering the open market for the second time in his career.

Skrine signed a three-year, $16.5 million contract with the Bears back in 2019, and currently had one year left on the deal.

According to OverTheCap.com, releasing Skrine will free up $2,737,500 of available cap space while creating $3.3 million in dead money.

In 2020, Skrine appeared 12 games for the Bears and recorded 66 tackles, three pass deflections, and zero interceptions.