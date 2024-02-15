Bears Releasing OL Cody Whitehair

By
Logan Ulrich
-

According to Adam Schefter, the Bears are releasing veteran OL Cody Whitehair.

Cody WhitehairThis is expected as it saves the Bears more than $9 million in 2024 cap space. 

It also frees up Whitehair to potentially catch on with a team early and not have to compete with a bunch of other players during free agency. 

Whitehair, 31, is a former second-round pick of the Bears back in 2016 out of Kansas State. He finished his four-year rookie contract worth $4,224,568 and was in line to be an unrestricted free agent.

He then signed a five-year, $52.5 million extension with the Bears, which includes $27.5 million guaranteed.

Whitehair was entering the final year of that deal and slated to make a base salary of $10.15 million. 

In 2023, Whitehair appeared in 17 games and made 11 starts for the Bears between guard and center. 

