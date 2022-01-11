Bears Request Interview With Bills Exec. Joe Schoen For GM Job

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Bears have requested permission to interview Bills assistant GM Joe Schoen for their GM vacancy.

Here’s the updated list of candidates for the Bears’ GM job:

Colts director of college scouting Morocco Brown (Requested)

(Requested) Browns VP of Player Personnel Glenn Cook (Requested)

(Requested) Browns VP of football operations Kwesi Adofo-Mensah (Requested)

(Requested) Colts assistant GM Ed Dodds (Requested)

(Requested) Saints’ assistant GM Jeff Ireland (Requested)

(Requested) 49ers director of player personnel Ran Carthon (Requested)

(Requested) Former Texans GM Rick Smith

Bills assistant GM Joe Schoen (Requested)

Schoen originally interned with the Panthers in their ticket office before serving as a scouting assistant in 2001. From there, he was promoted Southeast and Southwest scout before joining the Dolphins as a national scout.

Miami promoted Schoen to director of player personnel in 2014 and he spent four years in the role before the Bills hired him as their assistant GM in 2017.

We’ll have more on the Bears’ GM search as the news is available.