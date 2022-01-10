Bears & Dolphins Request Interview With Bills OC Brian Daboll

Adam Schefter reports that the Bears have also requested permission to interview Bills OC Brian Daboll for their head-coaching vacancy.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media adds that the Dolphins have also requested permission to interview Daboll.

Daboll was a popular head-coaching candidate last year.

Daboll, 46, began his NFL coaching career in 1997 with Williams & Mary. He spent a few years at Michigan State before being hired by the Patriots in 2000 as a defensive coaching assistant.

Daboll worked his way up to WRs coach before departing for a job with the Jets and eventually landing the offensive coordinator job in 2009. After short stints with the Browns, Dolphins, Chiefs and Patriots, Alabama hired him as their offensive coordinator.

From there, Daboll joined the Bills as their offensive coordinator for the 2018 season. He was assistant coach of the year in 2020.

In 2021, the Bills’ offense ranked No. 5 in yards, No. 3 in points, No. 6 in rushing yards and No. 9 in passing yards.