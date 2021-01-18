Bears Request Interview With Colts DB Coach Jonathan Gannon For Defensive Coordinator

According to Kevin Fishbain, the Bears have requested permission to interview Colts DB coach Jonathan Gannon for their defensive coordinator vacancy.

The Bears retained much of their coaching staff but DC Chuck Pagano retired, leaving a need in Chicago at that position.

Gannon got his start in the NFL as a defensive QC coach with the Falcons in 2007. He had a stint as a scout with the Rams from 2009 to 2011 before going back to coaching.

Gannon spent time with the Titans and Vikings before joining the Colts in 2018 as their DB coach.