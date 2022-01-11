Bears Request Interview With Saints Assistant GM Jeff Ireland

According to Adam Schefter, the Bears have requested permission to interview Saints assistant GM Jeff Ireland for their general manager job.

Former Bears GM Ryan Pace had strong roots in the Saints’ front office, so this would be going back to that well for Chicago.

The Bears currently have interview requests out to five candidates for their GM job.

GM Interviews:

Colts director of college scouting Morocco Brown (Requested)

(Requested) Browns VP of Player Personnel Glenn Cook (Requested)

(Requested) Browns VP of football operations Kwesi Adofo-Mensah (Requested)

(Requested) Colts assistant GM Ed Dodds (Requested)

(Requested) Saints’ assistant GM Jeff Ireland (Requested)

Ireland began his NFL career as a scout back in 1994. He later took a scouting position with the Chiefs before moving on and joining the Cowboys’scouting department in 2001.

Ireland was eventually promoted VP of college and pro scouting before he took the Dolphins general manager position. After a year as a draft consultant for the Seahawks, the Saints hired him as their assistant GM and college scouting director in 2015. They signed him to an extension in 2017.

We’ll have more on the Bears’ GM search as the news is available.