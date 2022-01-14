Bears Requesting Interview With Chargers Director Of Player Personnel JoJo Wooden

Ian Rapoport reports that the Chicago Bears are requesting to interview Chargers director of player personnel JoJo Wooden for their general manager position.

Colts director of college scouting Morocco Brown (Requested)

(Requested) Browns VP of Player Personnel Glenn Cook (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Browns VP of football operations Kwesi Adofo- Mensah (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Colts assistant GM Ed Dodds (Requested)

(Requested) Saints’ assistant GM Jeff Ireland (Requested)

(Requested) 49ers director of player personnel Ran Carthon (Requested)

(Requested) Former Texans GM Rick Smith

Bills assistant GM Joe Schoen (Requested)

(Requested) Patriots executive consultant Eliot Wolf (Requested)

(Requested) Bears assistant director of player personnel Champ Kelly (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Chargers Director of Player Personnel JoJo Wooden (Requested)

Wooden spent 16 seasons with the Jets from 1997 to 2012, starting out as a pro personnel assistant and pro scout. He then became an assistant director of pro scouting before being named the director of pro scouting in 2004.

Wooden’s final position for his six remaining years with the Jets was assistant director of player personnel.

We will have more news on the Bears general manager search as it becomes available.