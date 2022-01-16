Bears Requesting To Interview Dolphins Exec Reggie McKenzie For GM

Albert Breer reports that the Bears are requesting to interview Dolphins executive Reggie McKenzie for their vacant GM position.

The following is a complete, updated list of the candidates interviewing for the position:

Colts director of college scouting Morocco Brown (Requested)

(Requested) Browns VP of Player Personnel Glenn Cook (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Browns VP of football operations Kwesi Adofo-Mensah (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Colts assistant GM Ed Dodds (Requested)

(Requested) Saints’ assistant GM Jeff Ireland (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) 49ers director of player personnel Ran Carthon (Requested)

(Requested) Former Texans GM Rick Smith

Bills assistant GM Joe Schoen (Requested)

(Requested) Steelers VP Omar Khan (Requested)

(Requested) Patriots executive consultant Eliot Wolf (Requested)

(Requested) Bears assistant director of player personnel Champ Kelly (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Chargers Director of Player Personnel JoJo Wooden (Requested)

Titans director of player personnel Monti Ossenfort (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Dolphins senior personnel executive Reggie McKenzie (Requested)

McKenzie, 55, is a former 10th-round pick of the Raiders back in 1985. He played for the Raiders, Cardinals, and 49ers before becoming an NFL executive in 1994.

After 18 years in Green Bay, McKenzie was hired by the Raiders as their GM in 2012. During his six years in Oakland, McKenzie’s teams have gone 39-70 including one playoff appearance.

He was fired from his position with the Raiders when Jon Gruden took full control of the organization.

We will have more news on the Bears GM search as it becomes available.