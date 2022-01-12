Bears Requesting To Interview Steelers VP Omar Khan For GM Job

Adam Schefter reports that the Chicago Bears are requesting permission to interview Steelers VP Omar Khan for their vacant general manager position.

Here is a full list of those who will be interviewing or have had interviews requested by the Bears for their GM position:

Colts director of college scouting Morocco Brown (Requested)

(Requested) Browns VP of Player Personnel Glenn Cook (Requested)

(Requested) Browns VP of football operations Kwesi Adofo-Mensah (Requested)

(Requested) Colts assistant GM Ed Dodds (Requested)

(Requested) Saints’ assistant GM Jeff Ireland (Requested)

(Requested) 49ers director of player personnel Ran Carthon (Requested)

(Requested) Former Texans GM Rick Smith

Bills assistant GM Joe Schoen (Requested)

(Requested) Steelers VP Omar Khan (Requested)

Khan, 43, took his first NFL job as a scouting/personnel intern for the Saints back in 1997. After four years in New Orleans, he left to become the Steelers football administration coordinator.

Khan worked his way up to VP of football & business administration in 2016.

Khan previously interviewed for the Jets and Seahawks’ GM jobs years ago.