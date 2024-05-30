Bears Selected To Appear On Hard Knocks

The NFL and NFL Films announced Friday that the Chicago Bears have been selected to serve as this year’s team on Hard Knocks.



“We are honored to feature such an iconic NFL franchise on ‘Hard Knocks,’” said Shannon Furman, NFL Films senior director and supervising producer. “The Chicago Bears have a talented roster, coaching staff and front office all determined to match the expectations of a hungry fanbase. We are thankful to the entire organization for opening their doors to us for what is sure to be an exciting training camp this summer.”



“’Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Chicago Bears’ will provide our passionate fans across the world the ability to experience this unique and critical time in the history of our franchise,” said Kevin Warren, Chicago Bears president and CEO.



“The 2024 training camp will be big for us in preparation for achieving our season goals and we look forward to bringing the fans at home along for the journey,” said Ryan Poles, Chicago Bears general manager.



“Our players, coaches and staff are excited to continue the process of building for the 2024 season,” said Matt Eberflus, Chicago Bears head coach.

The first episode is scheduled to air Tuesday night at 9 pm EST on August 6.

Chicago is a compelling team with No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams set to take over as quarterback for the Bears. The team also added some notable veteran depth this offseason including WR Keenan Allen, RB D’Andre Swift and S Kevin Byard.

The Bears will also be installing a brand new offense under new OC Shane Waldron.

Chicago is the first team to appear on Hard Knocks with the No. 1 pick rookie quarterback since the Browns were featured back in 2018 with Baker Mayfield.