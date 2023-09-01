Bears Sign DB A.J. Thomas To Practice Squad

The Chicago Bears have signed DB A.J. Thomas to their practice squad.

#Bears roster move:

We have signed DB A.J. Thomas to the Practice Squad. — Bears Communications (@BearsPR) September 1, 2023

The full practice squad list includes:

LB Micah Baskerville DL Travis Bell FB Robert Burns TE Stephen Carlson OL Aviante Collins LB DeMarquis Gates DL Jalen Harris OL Roy Mbaeteka DB Greg Stroman Jr. WR Nsimba Webster DB Kendall Williamson OL Bill Murray DE Deslin Alexandre LB Daniel Hardy K John Parker Romo S A.J. Thomas

Thomas, 24, wound up signing a three-year rookie contract with the Bears as an undrafted free-agent following the 2022 draft. He was waived coming out of training camp as part of the initial 53-man roster cut downs and was signed to their practice squad.

The Bears activated Thomas to the active roster in November. He was once again waived coming out of training camp this season.

Throughout his collegiate career, he played a total of 44 games over five years at Western Michigan. He ended his collegiate career with 150 total tackles, including 16.5 for loss, and three sacks to go along with two interceptions, 14 passes defended, one touchdown, and one fumble recovery.

In 2022, Thomas appeared in five games for the Bears and tallied four total tackles.