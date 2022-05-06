Bears Sign Fifth-Round DE Dominique Robinson

The Chicago Bears have signed fifth-round DE Dominique Robinson to a four-year contract, according to Aaron Wilson.
Robinson becomes the first of Chicago’s 11 draft picks to sign his rookie contract.
|Rd
|Player
|Pos.
|Note
|2
|Kyler Gordon
|CB
|2
|Jaquan Brisker
|S
|3
|Velus Jones Jr.
|WR
|5
|Braxton Jones
|OT
|5
|Dominique Robinson
|DE
|Signed
|6
|Zachary Thomas
|OT
|6
|Trestan Ebner
|RB
|6
|Doug Kramer
|C
|7
|Ja’Tyre Carter
|OG
|7
|Elijah Hicks
|S
|7
|Trenton Gill
|P
Robinson, 23, was a reserve player for Miami of Ohio and converted from wide receiver to edge rusher as a junior. He earned third-team All-MAC honors as a senior. The Bears used the No. 174 pick on him in the 2022 NFL Draft.
Lance Zierlein compares him to former Texans OLB Whitney Mercilus.
He’s projected to sign a four-year, $3,933,156 contract that includes a $273,156 signing bonus.
During his college career, Robinson appeared in 49 games and made 13 starts, recording 38 total tackles, 11 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks, and one pass defense.
