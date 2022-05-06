Bears Sign Fifth-Round DE Dominique Robinson

The Chicago Bears have signed fifth-round DE Dominique Robinson to a four-year contract, according to Aaron Wilson.

Robinson becomes the first of Chicago’s 11 draft picks to sign his rookie contract.

Rd Player Pos. Note 2 Kyler Gordon CB 2 Jaquan Brisker S 3 Velus Jones Jr. WR 5 Braxton Jones OT 5 Dominique Robinson DE Signed 6 Zachary Thomas OT 6 Trestan Ebner RB 6 Doug Kramer C 7 Ja’Tyre Carter OG 7 Elijah Hicks S 7 Trenton Gill P

Robinson, 23, was a reserve player for Miami of Ohio and converted from wide receiver to edge rusher as a junior. He earned third-team All-MAC honors as a senior. The Bears used the No. 174 pick on him in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Lance Zierlein compares him to former Texans OLB Whitney Mercilus.

He’s projected to sign a four-year, $3,933,156 contract that includes a $273,156 signing bonus.

During his college career, Robinson appeared in 49 games and made 13 starts, recording 38 total tackles, 11 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks, and one pass defense.