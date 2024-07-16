Bears Sign First-Round WR Rome Odunze

The Chicago Bears have signed first-round WR Rome Odunze to a rookie contract, according to Tom Pelissero.

That just leaves No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams as the last Bears rookie still to sign.

Round Player Pos. Note 1 Caleb Williams QB 1 Rome Odunze WR Signed 3 Kiran Amegadjie OT Signed 4 Tory Taylor P Signed 5 Austin Booker DE Signed

Odunze, 21, was a standout at Washington, earning consensus All-American honors in 2023. The Bears selected him with the No. 9 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft on Odunze.

Odunze is projected to sign a four-year, $22,230,324 contract that includes a $12,987,508 signing bonus and will carry a $4,041,877 cap figure for the 2024 season. The contract includes a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2028.

Odunze had an impressive college career with 214 receptions for 3,272 yards and 24 touchdowns, plus 40 rushing yards and two additional scores.