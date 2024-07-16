Bears Sign First-Round WR Rome Odunze

The Chicago Bears have signed first-round WR Rome Odunze to a rookie contract, according to Tom Pelissero.
That just leaves No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams as the last Bears rookie still to sign.
|Round
|Player
|Pos.
|Note
|1
|Caleb Williams
|QB
|1
|Rome Odunze
|WR
|Signed
|3
|Kiran Amegadjie
|OT
|Signed
|4
|Tory Taylor
|P
|Signed
|5
|Austin Booker
|DE
|Signed
Odunze, 21, was a standout at Washington, earning consensus All-American honors in 2023. The Bears selected him with the No. 9 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft on Odunze.
Odunze is projected to sign a four-year, $22,230,324 contract that includes a $12,987,508 signing bonus and will carry a $4,041,877 cap figure for the 2024 season. The contract includes a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2028.
Odunze had an impressive college career with 214 receptions for 3,272 yards and 24 touchdowns, plus 40 rushing yards and two additional scores.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!