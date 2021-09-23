Bears Sign LB Rashad Smith To Practice Squad

The Bears announced they have signed LB Rashad Smith to the practice squad.

#Bears roster move:

We have signed LB Rashad Smith to the practice squad. — Chicago Bears (@BearsPR) September 23, 2021

Chicago had an opening after losing LB Josh Woods off the unit to the Lions.

The Bears’ practice squad now includes:

WR Isaiah Coulter G Dieter Eiselen DB Thomas Graham G Arlington Hambright K Brian Johnson WR Jon’Vea Johnson LB Sam Kamara RB Ryan Nall WR Dazz Newsome LB Charles Snowden DB Teez Tabor WR Rodney Adams DT Margus Hunt OT Alex Taylor LB Rashad Smith

Smith, 24, signed with the Bears as an undrafted free agent out of Florida Atlantic following the 2020 NFL Draft. He was waived coming out of camp and re-signed with Chicago’s practice squad.

The Cowboys signed Smith to their active roster off the Bears practice squad in September. When Dallas waived him later in the season, Smith caught on with the Eagles practice squad and bounced on and off their active roster.

Philadelphia waived Smith coming out of the preseason last month and he was briefly with the 49ers on their practice squad.

In 2020, Smith appeared in two games for the Eagles and recorded three total tackles.