Bears Sign OL Dakota Dozier

The Chicago Bears announced Wednesday that they’ve signed OL Dakota Dozier to a contract.
Dozier, 30, is a former fourth-round pick of the Jets back in 2014. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2,520,584 contract with the Jets before returning to New York on a one-year restricted deal worth $1.907 million.
Dozier later signed on with the Vikings in 2019 and returned to Minnesota last year on another one-year contract.
In 2021, Dozier was active for six games, but did not make a start for the Vikings.
