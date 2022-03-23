Bears Sign OL Dakota Dozier

Nate Bouda
The Chicago Bears announced Wednesday that they’ve signed OL Dakota Dozier to a contract. 

Dozier, 30, is a former fourth-round pick of the Jets back in 2014. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2,520,584 contract with the Jets before returning to New York on a one-year restricted deal worth $1.907 million.

Dozier later signed on with the Vikings in 2019 and returned to Minnesota last year on another one-year contract. 

In 2021, Dozier was active for six games, but did not make a start for the Vikings. 

2 COMMENTS

  1. Not to mention, that he was only available for 6 games and no starts.

    This year’s already a waste. Do we even know yet who we’re tanking for?

