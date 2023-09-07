Bears Sign OL Matt Farniok To Practice Squad

The Chicago Bears announced they signed OL Matt Farniok to their practice squad on Thursday.
#Bears roster move:
We have signed OL Matt Farniok to the Practice Squad.
— Bears Communications (@BearsPR) September 7, 2023
Farniok, 25, is a former seventh-round pick by the Cowboys in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Nebraska. He was entering the third year of a four-year, $3.6 million rookie contract when Dallas cut him loose coming out of this year’s preseason.
In 2022, Farniok appeared in seven games and made two starts for the Cowboys.
