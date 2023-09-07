Bears Sign OL Matt Farniok To Practice Squad

The Chicago Bears announced they signed OL Matt Farniok to their practice squad on Thursday.

We have signed OL Matt Farniok to the Practice Squad. — Bears Communications (@BearsPR) September 7, 2023

Farniok, 25, is a former seventh-round pick by the Cowboys in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Nebraska. He was entering the third year of a four-year, $3.6 million rookie contract when Dallas cut him loose coming out of this year’s preseason.

In 2022, Farniok appeared in seven games and made two starts for the Cowboys.