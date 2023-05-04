Bears Sign Two Draft Picks Including LB Noah Sewell

The Chicago Bears have agreed to terms with fifth-round LB Noah Sewell and fifth-round CB Terell Smith, according to Aaron Wilson.

The Bears have another eight draft picks to sign from their 2023 class:

Rd Pick Player Pos. Note 1 10 Darnell Wright OT 2 53 Gervon Dexter DT 2 56 Tyrique Stevenson CB 3 64 Zacch Pickens DT 4 115 Roschon Johnson RB 4 133 Tyler Scott WR 5 148 Noah Sewell LB Signed 5 165 Terell Smith CB 7 218 Travis Bell DT 7 258 Kendall Williamson S Signed

Sewell, 22, was selected in the fifth round by the Bears in the 2023 draft. He was a freshman All-American and Pac-12 DPOY in his first season at Oregon. He was a first-team All-Pac-12 selection as a sophomore and a second-team All-Pac-12 selection as a junior.

For his career, Sewell played in 33 games for the Ducks. He tallied 215 total tackles, including 20.5 tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, 11 passes defended and two interceptions.

Smith, 23, was a fifth-round selection by the Bears in the 2023 draft. He was a three-year starter at Minnesota.

For his career, Smith appeared in 48 games for the Gophers, making 29 starts. He tallied 109 total tackles, including 6.5 tackles for loss, two sacks, one forced fumble,