Bears Sign Two Players To Practice Squad

The Chicago Bears announced they signed DB Adrian Colbert and DE Michael Dwumfour to the practice squad.

#Bears roster moves:

We have released QB Trace McSorely and signed DB Adrian Colbert and DB Dwumfour to the practice squad. — Bears Communications (@BearsPR) November 21, 2023

Colbert, 29, is a former seventh-round pick of the 49ers back in 2017. He was in the second year of his four-year, $2.48 million contract when the 49ers placed him on injured reserve coming out of the next preseason.

From there, Colbert had stints with the Seahawks, Dolphins, Chiefs, Giants, Patriots, Jets and Browns. The Bears signed him to a contract last year and he finished out the season in Chicago.

In 2022, Colbert appeared in two games for the Bears, but did not record a stat.