Bears Sign Two To Futures Contracts

The Chicago Bears signed DE Khalid Kareem and C Doug Kramer to futures contracts, per the NFL transaction wire.

Futures deals are essentially training camp invites that secure these players a spot on the 90-man roster and a chance to compete for a spot on the team.

Kareem, 25, was a two-year starter at Notre Dame where he was a team captain, before being selected in the fifth round of the draft by the Bengals in 2020.

He was in the third year of a four-year rookie deal worth $3,649,474, which includes a signing bonus of $354,474, when the Bengals waived him and re-signed him to the practice squad.

However, the Colts later signed him away to their active roster. He appeared in four games for the Colts in 2022 before returning on a one-year deal for the 2023 season. He was let go during roster cuts.

From there, the Bears claimed Kareem, but released him back in October. He returned to the practice squad later in the season.

In 2023, Kareem appeared in one game for the Bears and logged one tackle and one pass defended.