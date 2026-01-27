Bears Signed DE Jamree Kromah For 2026

The Chicago Bears signed DE Jamree Kromah to a futures contract for the 2026 season, per the NFL transaction wire.

Futures deals are essentially camp invites that will allow players to compete for roster spots during offseason workouts and training camp.

Kromah, 25, started his career at Rutgers before transferring to James Madison. He signed with the Bears as an undrafted free agent following the 2024 NFL Draft.

Chicago cut him coming out of the preseason and signed him to the practice squad. However, he was signed away by the Patriots to their active roster. After being cut again, he returned to the Bears’ practice squad and signed a futures contract for the 2025 season.

He spent the 2025 season on the practice squad and has yet to appear in an NFL game.

During his five-year college career, Kromah recorded 97 total tackles, 27.5 tackles for loss, 14 sacks and a fumble recovery in 46 career games.