Bears Signed DL Dashaun Mallory To Practice Squad

The Chicago Bears officially signed DL Dashaun Mallory to their practice squad on Wednesday, per the NFL Transactions wire.

Mallory, 24, originally signed on with the Bears as an undrafted free agent out of Arizona State back in May. He was among Chicago’s final roster cuts coming out of the preseason and briefly caught on with the practice squad before getting released.

During his college career at Arizona State and Michigan State, Mallory recorded 92 tackles, 16 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, five pass defenses and two fumble recoveries.