Bears Signed LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin To Practice Squad

The Chicago Bears announced they have signed LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin to the practice squad.

He’s also the current president of the NFL Players Association.

Chicago’s practice squad now includes:

WR Maurice Alexander RB Brittain Brown TE Stephen Carlson DL Jamree Kromah OL Jordan McFadden WR JP Richardson OL Ricky Stromberg (Injured) TE Nikola Kalinic DB Dontae Manning DB Gervarrius Owens DB Dallis Flowers C Trey Hill LB Jonathan Garvin G Royce Newman G Kyle Hergel LB Carl Jones LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin

Reeves-Maybin, 30, is a former fourth-round pick of the Lions back in 2017. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3.01 million contract and re-signed with the Lions on a one-year deal.

Reeves-Maybin signed a two-year, $7.5 million deal that includes $5 million fully guaranteed at signing with the Texans in 2022. He later agreed to a one-year contract with the Lions for the 2023 season and a two-year deal prior to the 2024 season.

However, he was released ahead of the 2025 season.

In 2024, Reeves-Maybin appeared in 10 games for the Lions and recorded 14 tackles and a forced fumble.