Bears Signed LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin To Practice Squad

By
Logan Ulrich
-

The Chicago Bears announced they have signed LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin to the practice squad. 

Bears Helmet

He’s also the current president of the NFL Players Association. 

Chicago’s practice squad now includes: 

  1. WR Maurice Alexander
  2. RB Brittain Brown
  3. TE Stephen Carlson
  4. DL Jamree Kromah
  5. OL Jordan McFadden
  6. WR JP Richardson
  7. OL Ricky Stromberg (Injured)
  8. TE Nikola Kalinic
  9. DB Dontae Manning
  10. DB Gervarrius Owens
  11. DB Dallis Flowers
  12. C Trey Hill
  13. LB Jonathan Garvin
  14. G Royce Newman
  15. G Kyle Hergel
  16. LB Carl Jones
  17. LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin

Reeves-Maybin, 30, is a former fourth-round pick of the Lions back in 2017. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3.01 million contract and re-signed with the Lions on a one-year deal.

Reeves-Maybin signed a two-year, $7.5 million deal that includes $5 million fully guaranteed at signing with the Texans in 2022. He later agreed to a one-year contract with the Lions for the 2023 season and a two-year deal prior to the 2024 season.

However, he was released ahead of the 2025 season. 

In 2024, Reeves-Maybin appeared in 10 games for the Lions and recorded 14 tackles and a forced fumble.

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply