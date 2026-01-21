Bears Signed TE Quadir Ismail To Futures Deal

The Chicago Bears announced on Wednesday they have signed TE Qadir Ismail to a futures contract.

Futures deals are essentially camp invites that will allow players to compete for roster spots during offseason workouts and training camp.

Ismail, 25, started his college career at Villanova as a quarterback and transitioned to wide receiver. He went undrafted out of Samford and caught on with the Ravens for his first NFL opportunity in May of 2024.

He was among Baltimore’s final roster cuts and re-signed to their practice squad. After the season, he had stints with the Raiders, Giants, Jaguars and Bears in 2025.

He stands 6’6 and is the son of former NFL WR Qadry Ismail, who won a Super Bowl with the team, and the nephew of former NFL WR Rocket Ismail.

During his time at Villanova, he had 11 catches for 182 yards, and in two seasons with Samford he caught 16 passes for 156 yards.