Bears Signed TE Tommy Sweeney To Practice Squad

The Chicago Bears have signed TE Tommy Sweeney to the practice squad, per Brad Biggs.
Chicago’s practice squad now includes:
- LB Micah Baskerville
- OL Theo Benedet
- OL Jake Curhan
- WR Collin Johnson
- LB Carl Jones
- DB Tarvarius Moore
- QB Austin Reed
- DB Reddy Steward
- OL Chris Glaser
- WR Samori Toure
- DT Dashaun Mallory
- WR John Jackson
- DB Ameer Speed
- DT Travis Bell
- TE Tommy Sweeney
Sweeney, 29, is a former seventh-round pick of the Bills back in 2019 out of Boston College. He played through his four-year, $2.6 million rookie contract.
The Giants signed Sweeney to a contract for the 2023 season. He was later placed on the non-football injury list and cut from the list at a later date.
From there, the Bears signed Sweeney earlier this offseason but released him this month.
In 2022, Sweeney appeared in five games for the Bills and caught his only target for seven yards.
