Bears Signed TE Tommy Sweeney To Practice Squad

The Chicago Bears have signed TE Tommy Sweeney to the practice squad, per Brad Biggs.

Chicago’s practice squad now includes:

LB Micah Baskerville OL Theo Benedet OL Jake Curhan WR Collin Johnson LB Carl Jones DB Tarvarius Moore QB Austin Reed DB Reddy Steward OL Chris Glaser WR Samori Toure DT Dashaun Mallory WR John Jackson DB Ameer Speed DT Travis Bell TE Tommy Sweeney

Sweeney, 29, is a former seventh-round pick of the Bills back in 2019 out of Boston College. He played through his four-year, $2.6 million rookie contract.

The Giants signed Sweeney to a contract for the 2023 season. He was later placed on the non-football injury list and cut from the list at a later date.

From there, the Bears signed Sweeney earlier this offseason but released him this month.

In 2022, Sweeney appeared in five games for the Bills and caught his only target for seven yards.