Bears Signed TE Tommy Sweeney To Practice Squad

By
Logan Ulrich
-

The Chicago Bears have signed TE Tommy Sweeney to the practice squad, per Brad Biggs.

Bears Helmet

Chicago’s practice squad now includes: 

  1. LB Micah Baskerville
  2. OL Theo Benedet
  3. OL Jake Curhan
  4. WR Collin Johnson
  5. LB Carl Jones
  6. DB Tarvarius Moore
  7. QB Austin Reed
  8. DB Reddy Steward
  9. OL Chris Glaser
  10. WR Samori Toure
  11. DT Dashaun Mallory
  12. WR John Jackson
  13. DB Ameer Speed
  14. DT Travis Bell
  15. TE Tommy Sweeney

Sweeney, 29, is a former seventh-round pick of the Bills back in 2019 out of Boston College. He played through his four-year, $2.6 million rookie contract.

The Giants signed Sweeney to a contract for the 2023 season. He was later placed on the non-football injury list and cut from the list at a later date. 

From there, the Bears signed Sweeney earlier this offseason but released him this month.

In 2022, Sweeney appeared in five games for the Bills and caught his only target for seven yards. 

