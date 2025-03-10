Bears Signing C Drew Dalman To Three-Year, $42M Contract

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports the Bears are signing C Drew Dalman to a three-year, $42 million contract.

Rapoport adds the deal has $28 million in guaranteed money.

Dalman, 26, was selected by the Falcons out of Stanford with the No. 114 overall pick in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

He played out the final year of a four-year, $5.541 million rookie contract and made a base salary of $3.116 million in 2025 under the Proven Performance Escalator.

Dalman will be an unrestricted free agent in 2025.

In 2024, Dalman appeared in nine games for the Falcons and made nine starts at center. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 4 center out of 40 qualifying players.

We have him included in our Top 100 2025 NFL Free Agents list.