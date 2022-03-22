Bears Signing FB Khari Blasingame To One-Year Deal

The Chicago Bears announced that they are signing FB Khari Blasingame to a one-year contract.

Adding some 💪 to our backfield. We have signed @KhariBlasingame to a one-year contract. — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) March 22, 2022

Blasingame, 25, wound up going undrafted out of Vanderbilt before later signing a three-year, $1.755 million contract with the Vikings, but was waived coming out of the preseason.

The Vikings later re-signed Blasingame to their practice squad, but the Titans signed him to their active roster in 2019. He has returned to the Titans on one-year deals the past two seasons.

In 2021, Blasingame appeared in 11 games for the Titans and caught two passes for four yards.