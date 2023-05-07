Bears Signing Four Players

Aaron Wilson reports that the Bears have signed four players from their rookie minicamp tryouts.

The list of players signed by the team includes:

Carlson, 26, signed on with the Browns as an undrafted free agent out of Princeton back in 2019. He was among their final roster cuts coming out of the preseason and signed with their practice squad once passing through waivers unclaimed.

He was later promoted to the active roster. Cleveland re-signed Carlson as an exclusive rights-free agent for the 2021 season.

In 2020, Carlson appeared in all 16 games for the Browns and caught one of two targets for 11 yards.