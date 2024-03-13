Bears Signing LB Amen Ogbongbemiga

According to Mike Garafolo, the Bears are signing LB Amen Ogbongbemiga to a one-year deal.

He adds the contract has a max value of $2.5 million and includes $1.1 million guaranteed.

It’s a solid deal for Ogbongbemiga who has carved out a niche as a quality special teams contributor.

Ogbongbemiga, 25, was a two-year starter at Oklahoma State and earned second-team All-Big 12 honors in 2019 and 2020. He signed with the Chargers as an undrafted free agent following the 2021 NFL Draft.

He made the roster in each of his first three seasons.

In 2023, Ogbongbemiga appeared in 15 games for the Chargers and recorded four total tackles and two fumble recoveries.