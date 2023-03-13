Bears Signing LB T.J. Edwards To Three-Year, $19.5M Deal

According to Ian Rapoport, the Bears are signing LB T.J. Edwards to a three-year deal.

Rapoport adds the deal is worth $19.5 million and includes $12 million guaranteed.

Edwards, 26, signed with the Eagles as an undrafted free agent out of Wisconsin in 2019. He made the team coming out of camp each of his first three seasons and played out a three-year, $1.767 million deal.

Edwards was slated to be a restricted free agent in 2022 when he signed a one-year deal with Philadelphia.

In 2022, Edwards appeared in all 17 games for the Eagles and recorded 159 total tackles, 10 tackles for loss, two sacks, one fumble recovery and seven pass deflections.