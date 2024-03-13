Bears Signing OL Matt Pryor To One-Year Deal

Per Adam Jahns, the Bears are signing OL Matt Pryor to a one-year contract.

Pryor, 29, is a former sixth-round pick of the Eagles out of TCU back in 2018. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $2.6 million contract when Philadelphia traded him to the Colts in exchange for a 2022 sixth-round pick.

Pryor re-signed with the Colts on a one-year deal in 2022 that was worth more than $5 million. From there he signed another one-year deal with the 49ers in 2023.

In 2023, Pryor appeared in 15 games for 49ers but did not make any starts.