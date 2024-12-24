Bears Signing S Adrian Colbert To 53-Man Roster

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Bears are signing S Adrian Colbert from the practice squad to the active roster.

Colbert, 31, was a seventh-round pick to the 49ers out of Miami following the 2017 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, $2.5 million rookie deal through 2020 and was eventually waived after camp in 2019.

Colbert caught on with Seattle shortly after but was claimed off their practice squad by Miami in November 2019. He re-signed a one-year deal with the Dolphins in the 2020 offseason before being let go after camp.

He had a brief stint with Kansas City in 2020 but spent the season with the Giants after being claimed in September. From there, Colbert signed a one-year deal with New England in 2021 but was let go before the season.

Colbert started the 2021 season with the Jets but ended up joining the Browns in December and he stuck around for the entire 2022 season. After a short training camp stint with Tennesse in 2022, Colbert signed with Chicago’s practice squad for the season where he’s been ever since.

In 2024, Colbert has appeared in three games for the Bears.