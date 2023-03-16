Bears Signing TE Robert Tonyan To One-Year Deal

The Chicago Bears are signing TE Robert Tonyan to a one-year deal, according to Adam Schefter.

Tonyan, 28, originally signed on with the Lions as an undrafted free agent out of Indiana State back in 2017. He lasted just a few months in Detroit before he was waived at the start of the 2017 season.

The Packers later signed Tonyan to their practice squad towards the end 2017 season and brought him back in 2018 on a futures contract. He re-signed with Green Bay as an exclusive rights free agent each of the next two seasons.

Tonyan then returned to the Packers on a restricted deal and was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent last offseason when he agreed to a new one-year deal with Green Bay.

In 2022, Tonyan appeared in all 17 games for the Packers and recorded 53 catches for 470 yards and two touchdowns.