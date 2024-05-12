Bears Signing TE Tommy Sweeney

By
Logan Ulrich
-

According to Jordan Raanan, the Bears are signing TE Tommy Sweeney to a contract. 

Bears helmet

He had been trying out for the team at their rookie minicamp. 

Sweeney had a medical event during training camp last year with the Giants and was placed on the non-football injury list.

It’s still not clear what exactly happened to Sweeney but he did miss a major chunk of the 2020 season with myocarditis. 

Sweeney, 29, is a former seventh-round pick of the Bills back in 2019 out of Boston College. He played through his four-year, $2.6 million rookie contract.

The Giants signed Sweeney to a contract for the 2023 season. He was later placed on the non-football injury list and cut from the list at a later date. 

In 2022, Sweeney appeared in five games for the Bills and caught his only target for seven yards. 

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply