Bears Signing TE Tommy Sweeney

According to Jordan Raanan, the Bears are signing TE Tommy Sweeney to a contract.
He had been trying out for the team at their rookie minicamp.
Sweeney had a medical event during training camp last year with the Giants and was placed on the non-football injury list.
It’s still not clear what exactly happened to Sweeney but he did miss a major chunk of the 2020 season with myocarditis.
Sweeney, 29, is a former seventh-round pick of the Bills back in 2019 out of Boston College. He played through his four-year, $2.6 million rookie contract.
The Giants signed Sweeney to a contract for the 2023 season. He was later placed on the non-football injury list and cut from the list at a later date.
In 2022, Sweeney appeared in five games for the Bills and caught his only target for seven yards.
