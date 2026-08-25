TRADE: Chiefs Acquiring G Joshua Ezeudu From Giants

According to Jordan Schultz, the Chiefs are acquiring G Joshua Ezeudu from the Giants in exchange for a 2028 seventh-round pick on Tuesday.

Schultz adds that Kansas City was on the lookout for depth for its interior line. Ezeudu, notably, missed all of last season after suffering a calf and leg injury in August.

Ezeudu, 26, is a former third-round pick by the Giants in the 2022 NFL Draft. He just finished a four-year $5,480,905 contract that included a $1,166,113 signing bonus and was an unrestricted free agent for the first time.

New York re-signed him to a one-year, $1,300,000 contract back in March.

In 2024, Ezeudu appeared in all 17 games and started three times.