NFL Transactions: Tuesday 8/25

By
Nate Bouda
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49ers

Bears

Broncos

Buccaneers

  • Buccaneers placed DE DeShawn McKnight on injured reserve.
  • Buccaneers signed WR Matthew Henry.
  • Buccaneers waived RB Kadarius Calloway.

Cardinals

  • Cardinals reverted RB Trey Benson to injured reserve after he cleared waivers.
  • Cardinals signed P Jack Browning and DB Josh Minkins.

Chargers

  • Chargers waived WR Luke Grimm.

Chiefs

  • Chiefs reverted WR Jeff Caldwell to injured reserve after he cleared waivers.

Commanders

Dolphins

Eagles

  • Eagles reverted RB Ja’Quinden Jackson to injured reserve after he cleared waivers.

Jets

Lions

Rams

  • Rams reverted DE Daniel Rickert to injured reserve after he cleared waivers.

Saints

Steelers

  • Steelers signed DB Brandon Hill.
  • Steelers waived WR Joaquin Davis.

Texans

  • Texans placed DE Dylan Horton on injured reserve.
  • Texans reverted LB Marte Mapu to injured reserve after he cleared waivers.

Titans

Vikings

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