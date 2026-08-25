NFL Transactions: Tuesday 8/25

49ers
- 49ers waived LB Xavier Thomas.
Bears
- Bears activated LB Keyshaun Elliott and DB Elijah Hicks from injured lists.
- Bears placed LB Nephi Sewell on injured reserve.
- Bears signed LB Antonio Grier.
Broncos
- Broncos signed DE Ron Stone.
- Broncos waived WR Hakeem Butler.
Buccaneers
- Buccaneers placed DE DeShawn McKnight on injured reserve.
- Buccaneers signed WR Matthew Henry.
- Buccaneers waived RB Kadarius Calloway.
Cardinals
- Cardinals reverted RB Trey Benson to injured reserve after he cleared waivers.
- Cardinals signed P Jack Browning and DB Josh Minkins.
Chargers
- Chargers waived WR Luke Grimm.
Chiefs
- Chiefs reverted WR Jeff Caldwell to injured reserve after he cleared waivers.
Commanders
- Commanders placed LB Drake Jackson on injured reserve.
- Commanders released DB Will Harris and T Foster Sarell.
- Commanders signed LB Carlos Basham, DB Joshuah Bledsoe, and DB Quindell Johnson.
- Commanders waived DB Malik Spencer.
Dolphins
- Dolphins claimed WR Ryan Miller off waivers from the Giants.
- Dolphins released G Jamaree Salyer.
- Dolphins waived DB Ethan Robinson and WR Tahj Washington.
Eagles
- Eagles reverted RB Ja’Quinden Jackson to injured reserve after he cleared waivers.
Jets
- Jets waived RB Sam Scott and K Cade York.
Lions
- Lions placed LB Damone Clark on injured reserve.
- Lions released RB Raheem Blackshear.
- Lions signed C Gus Hartwig.
Rams
- Rams reverted DE Daniel Rickert to injured reserve after he cleared waivers.
Saints
- Saints placed RB Ty Chandler and TE Moliki Matavao on injured reserve.
Steelers
- Steelers signed DB Brandon Hill.
- Steelers waived WR Joaquin Davis.
Texans
- Texans placed DE Dylan Horton on injured reserve.
- Texans reverted LB Marte Mapu to injured reserve after he cleared waivers.
Titans
- Titans signed LB Dyontae Johnson.
- Titans waived LB Dominique Hampton and DB Sanoussi Kane.
Vikings
- Vikings reverted DB Tyreek Chappell and NT Taki Taimani to injured reserve after they cleared waivers.
- Vikings signed DB Tre Hawkins.
- Vikings waived DB Dwight McGlothern.
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