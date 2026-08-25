NFC Notes: Roster Projections, Bears, Lions, Packers, Vikings

Bears
- In a 53-man roster projection, ESPN’s Courtney Cronin has RB Salvon Ahmed edging out former fourth-round RB Roschon Johnson for a spot.
- If the Bears keep six receivers, Cronin would give the last slot to WR Kaden Davis after an impressive preseason.
- Cronin points out Bears LT Ozzy Trapilo returning quicker than expected from his torn patellar tendon means he will account for a roster spot, even while he’s ramping back up to be ready to play. She expects that to push OT Kiran Amegadjie, OT Jedrick Wills and UDFA G Caden Barnett off the 53.
- Bears fifth-round LB Keyshaun Elliott started camp on the PUP list and Cronin says at this point it’s doubtful he comes off before the start of the season.
- She adds starting nickel CB Kyler Gordon also seems to be tracking to a PUP stint to start the season. Chicago hasn’t given any sort of timeline update for his injury.
- Continuing the injury theme, Cronin expects S Coby Bryant to get one of the injured reserve/designated to return spots, while the timeline for S Elijah Hicks will determine if he starts the season on the PUP list or gets the last spot ahead of UDFA S Skyler Thomas.
Lions
- The Athletic’s Colton Pouncy has a few notable underdogs making it in his roster projection, including RB Jacob Saylors, WR Tay Martin, TE Jackson Meeks and DT Ben Stille.
- Some of Pouncy’s notable cuts include WR Dominic Lovett, DE Payton Turner, DE Eric O’Neill, DT Mekhi Wingo and LB Damone Clark.
- Lions HC Dan Campbell said LB Damone Clark is out indefinitely while S Thomas Harper might miss another week with an ankle injury. (Justin Rogers)
Packers
- According to ESPN’s Rob Demovsky, tight end is the No. 1 need for the Packers going into roster cutdowns, and he wouldn’t be surprised if Green Bay added multiple players. Right now, Tucker Kraft and Josh Whyle are the only roster locks, with Luke Musgrave set to start the season on the PUP list.
- Demovsky mentions Packers DT Jonathan Ford seems to have moved ahead of DT Nazir Stackhouse for a roster spot.
- If the Packers make a high-profile move during roster cuts, Demovsky says it could involve trading or cutting veteran CB Keisean Nixon, who has made headlines for his unfavorable reaction to competing for his starting job. He adds the Packers have a few young cornerbacks they really like.
Vikings
- ESPN’s Kevin Seifert points out the Vikings didn’t backfill their safety room as if they were certain veteran Harrison Smith was retiring. However, Smith hasn’t made any final decision one way or the other. Seifert projects the Vikings will keep six safeties, including UDFA Jacob Thomas and veteran special teamer Tavierre Thomas.
- Elsewhere on the roster, Seifert notes that edge rusher is still a place the Vikings could use some depth ahead of roster cuts. He also expects them to try to get QB Max Brosmer to the practice squad.
- Vikings QB J.J. McCarthy on his unspecified injury: “I’m a little banged up, but I’m healthy, I’m ready to go. Yeah. We’ll be on it tomorrow, for sure.” (Lewis)
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