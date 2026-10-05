Bears Will Start QB Tyson Bagent In Week 5

Per CBS Sports’ Matt Zenitz, Bears HC Ben Johnson said QB Tyson Bagent will start in Week 5 against the Packers.

Chicago QB Caleb Williams will be out at least another week with his hamstring injury. Bagent cleared concussion protocol just before Week 3, but the Bears decided to go with QB Case Keenum after taking the reps in practice that week.

With Bagent getting reps leading up to Week 4, Keenum got the “start” when both quarterbacks were on the field for the first offensive snap, but it was Bagent who operated the rest of the game under center.

Bagent, 26, was a five-year starter at Shepherd University. He signed with the Bears as an undrafted free agent following the 2023 NFL Draft and won the backup job coming out of the preseason.

In 2026, Bagent has appeared in two games for the Bears and completed 69.8 percent of his passes for 322 yards and an interception.

We’ll have more on the Bears’ QB situation as the news becomes available.