Bears Starting Justin Fields In Week 3

Bears HC Matt Nagy announced Wednesday that Justin Fields will start Sunday’s game against the Browns with Andy Dalton is still dealing with a knee injury.

The decision to announce Fields as a starter today was to eliminate any distractions and speculation about the situation, according to Nagy.

“We’re ready to attack this thing moving forward,” Nagy said.

Nagy mentioned that Dalton is considered “week to week” and Nick Foles will serve as Fields’ backup while Dalton is out.

Nagy also reiterated that Dalton will remain the team’s starter once he’s healthy.

Dalton is specifically dealing with a bone bruise in his knee, but the good news is that tests did not show any damage to his ACL or MCL.

Fields, 22, was selected in the first round of this year’s draft by the Bears. Chicago traded up with the Giants to get Fields and parted with their 2022 first-round pick in the process.

Fields signed a four-year rookie deal worth $18,871,956 with a signing bonus of $11,085,059. The Bears will have a fifth-year option to pick up on him in 2024.

In 2021, Fields has appeared in two games for the Bears and completed 53.3 percent of his passes for 70 yards, no touchdowns and one interception. He has also rushed for 34 yards and a touchdown.