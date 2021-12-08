Bears Starting QB Justin Fields In Week 14

Bears HC Matt Nagy said that rookie QB Justin Fields was medically cleared ahead of Week 14 and will start Sunday’s against the Packers, according to Kevin Fishbain.

Fields has been out since Week 11 due to a ribs injury.

Nagy declared back in October that Fields would be Chicago’s starting quarterback going forward. Now that he’s fully recovered, it’s not a big surprise that Fields is returning to the first-team role over Andy Dalton.

Fields, 22, was selected in the first round of this year’s draft by the Bears. Chicago traded up with the Giants to get Fields and parted with their 2022 first-round pick in the process.

Fields signed a four-year rookie deal worth $18,871,956 with a signing bonus of $11,085,059. The Bears will have a fifth-year option to pick up on him in 2024.

In 2021, Fields has appeared in 10 games and recorded 115 compltions on 198 pass attempts (58.1 percent) for 1,361 yards, four touchdowns, and eight interceptions, to go along with 56 rushing attempts for 311 yards (5.6 YPC), two touchdowns, nine fumbles, and three fumbles lost.